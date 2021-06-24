Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 275,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,718. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

