Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $502.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.74 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

