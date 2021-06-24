Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 295,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

