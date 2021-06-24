Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,799. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.