Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,799. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

