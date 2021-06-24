Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently:

6/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

6/18/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

6/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

6/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/11/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/25/2021 – TAL Education Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/27/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 816,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,842. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

