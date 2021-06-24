Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently:

6/6/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $124.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SJM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.95.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,357. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

