Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Price Target at $179.89

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.89.
ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
NYSE ABG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
