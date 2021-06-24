Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Price Target at $179.89

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.89.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.