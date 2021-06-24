Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $171.67

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

