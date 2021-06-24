Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $35.50

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

