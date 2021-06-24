Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $40.17

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.