Analysts Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target at $15.20

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

