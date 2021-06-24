Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $80.38

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 248,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

