Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $22.40

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

