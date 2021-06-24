Analyzing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 36.51 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Vantage Drilling $126.86 million N/A -$276.72 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Vantage Drilling -295.20% -41.81% -21.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

