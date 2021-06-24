Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Twilio comprises about 3.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $2,181,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.81. 37,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,218. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.