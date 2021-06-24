Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ANIX stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

