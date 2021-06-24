ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.