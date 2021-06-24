Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,166 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.05.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

