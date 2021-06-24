Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.81 million, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

