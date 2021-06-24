Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 700,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,060. The firm has a market cap of $303.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

