Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Aquila Services Group Company Profile
