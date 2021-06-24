Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

