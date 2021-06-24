Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 2.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. 6,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,989,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

