Arionum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 84.8% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $111,774.88 and approximately $67.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,937.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.45 or 0.05691456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.99 or 0.01399600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00390047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.86 or 0.00617852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00380392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006825 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

