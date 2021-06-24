Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $364.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $648,640.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

