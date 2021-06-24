ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 294,907 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Fastly worth $96,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,546 shares of company stock worth $12,224,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

FSLY traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $60.18. 55,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,828. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

