ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370,022 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,936. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Several research firms have commented on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.