ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 665.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $138,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

