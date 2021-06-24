ARK Investment Management LLC Has $116.86 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,787 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $116,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Boston Partners increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,546.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 233,160 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.92. 16,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.71. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

