ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,329,597 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,597 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.47% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $57,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

