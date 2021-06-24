ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,393,043 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,043 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AQB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,469. The firm has a market cap of $426.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

