Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.34. 743,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,018. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

