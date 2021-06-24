Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Trading 10.1% Higher

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65. 67,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,052,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

