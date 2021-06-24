Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.60. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

