Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Raised by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,824 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 3.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.17. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

