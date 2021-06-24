Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec anticipates steel prices to be higher this year owing to improving demand and continued supply constraints. The company is also witnessing tightness in labor availability for some positions and container shortages in general to support the increase in backlog. Further, supply headwinds, increased transportation and logistics costs remain headwinds. Investments related to automation are also anticipated to drive corporate costs higher. All of these factors will hurt Astec’s margins this year. Moreover, the company has been selling asphalt plant in certain markets at lower margins, which will weigh on its results. Thus, earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone negative revisions lately. Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a woe.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

