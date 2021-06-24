Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $10,890,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.