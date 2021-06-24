Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $101,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $22,843,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,737,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,713,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.