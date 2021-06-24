Atheios Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Atheios has a market cap of $31,415.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,008.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.42 or 0.05785087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01436388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00393172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00121906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00658703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00382915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007138 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,927,766 coins and its circulating supply is 41,240,076 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.