Atria Investments LLC Acquires 34,005 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $266.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.