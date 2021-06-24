ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.83

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $28.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 10,238 shares trading hands.

ATSAF has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

