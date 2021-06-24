Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Holdings Lifted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $161.97 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

