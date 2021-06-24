Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.26% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.