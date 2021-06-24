Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.