Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

