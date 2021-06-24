Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,550 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

