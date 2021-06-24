Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,985,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.82 and a fifty-two week high of $151.14.

