Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

UAL stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.