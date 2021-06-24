Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,429 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $97.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

