Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

