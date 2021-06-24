Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420.10 ($5.49). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 416.90 ($5.45), with a volume of 4,132,899 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of £16.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

